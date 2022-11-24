Mahesh Babu Pens Emotional Note For His Late ‘Nanna' Krishna, writes ‘Your light will shine in me forever'

Actor Mahesh Babu's father, superstar Krishna, passed away on November 15, leaving behind a rich legacy. The actor was 79. He acted in over 350 films and was one of the most celebrated stars in the Telugu film industry. Krishna was cremated with full state honours. Meanwhile, the year has been disastrous for Mahesh Babu and his family personally.

He lost his elder brother, Ramesh Babu, early this year; his mother, Indira Devi, died in September; and now, he has lost his father, Krishna, all in the span of a few months.

And now, days after superstar Krishna's demise, Mahesh Babu took to social media and shared an emotional note for his late father. Along with the note, he also posted an old black-and-white picture of Krishna.

He wrote, "Your life was celebrated... your passing is being celebrated even more. Such is your greatness. You lived your life fearlessly. Daring and dashing was your nature. My inspiration, my courage, and all that I looked up to and all that really mattered are gone just like that. But strangely, I feel this strength in me which I never really felt before... Now I'm fearless. Your light will shine in me forever. I will carry your legacy forward. I will make you even more proud. Love you Nanna.. My Superstar." (Sic)

Actor Krishna, who was fondly called "Superstar" by his fans and was one of the highest-paid stars who reigned in Tollywood from the 1960s to the 1980s. Besides being an excellent actor, Krishna was a producer and also directed films. He is known for bringing many firsts to the Telugu film industry, such as new technologies and genres. He made his debut in 1965 as Thene Manasulu.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu will be seen next in Trivikram Srinivas's directorial, which is tentatively titled SSMB28. The action entertainer will release in the second half of 2023 and also feature Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The actor is also set to work with SS Rajamouli on a periodic action adventure along the lines of Indiana Jones. SSMB28 is Mahesh Babu's second collaboration with actress Pooja Hegde after Maharshi, while it will be his third film with director Trivikram after 12 years. S Thaman is said to be the film's music director, and Radha Krishna is bankrolling the film under the Haarika and Hassine Creations banner.