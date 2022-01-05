Mahesh Babu Reviews Pushpa, Lauds Allu Arjun, Sukumar And Ignores Rashmika Mandanna!

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu watched Allu Arjun-Sukumar's Pushpa and has nothing but good things to say. The actor took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday (January 4) to give his review of the rural entertainer.

Praising Allu Arjun, the leading man for his stellar performance and director Sukumar for his rustic content, Mahesh tweeted, "@alluarjun as Pushpa is stunning, original and sensational... a stellar act @aryasukku proves again that his cinema is raw, rustic and brutally honest... a class apart."

.@alluarjun as Pushpa is stunning, original and sensational… a stellar act 👏👏👏 @aryasukku proves again that his cinema is raw, rustic and brutally honest... a class apart 👏👌 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 4, 2022

He also went on to hail music director Devi Sri Prasad and the film's production banner Mythri Movie Makers as he wrote, ".@ThisIsDSP what can I say.. you're a rock star!! Congrats to the entire team of @MythriOfficial. Proud of you guys!" Surprisingly, Mahesh didn't mention his Sarileru Neekevvaru co-star and Pushpa's leading lady Rashmika Mandanna, which raised some eyebrows. Though the reason behind the same is not known, fans claim that it might not have crossed Mahesh's mind at the time of tweeting. Notably, he has also skipped Fahadh Faasil's name in his tweet.

Well, to thank Mahesh Babu for his kind gesture, Allu Arjun took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Thank you very much @urstrulyMahesh garu . So glad u liked the performance , everyone's work and the world of #Pushpa. Heart warming compliment . Humbled."

Thank you very much @urstrulyMahesh garu . So glad u liked the performance , everyone’s work and the world of #Pushpa. Heart warming compliment . Humbled 🖤 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 5, 2022

Devi Sri Prasad too thanked the superstar for his immense support and tweeted, "Dearest @urstrulyMahesh sirrr Thaaaankuuu sooo much sirrr !! As I always say , U have a SuperStar Heart !! Lov U always sir."

Pushpa hit the screens on December 17, and since then has been wowing fans and general audiences alike. The rural drama revolves around a daily wager who rises to head the red sandalwood smuggling syndicate. The Allu Arjun-starrer also features Dhananjay, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Rao Ramesh, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Shatru and Anasuya Bharadwaj in important roles.