Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara: Samantha Is Like My Best Friend

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni is best friends with Samantha and the young diva revealed the same. Sitara revealed that she is very good friends with Samantha and she indeed enjoys Samantha's company. The star kid goes on to add that Samantha is a playful person and she thoroughly enjoys her company.

"Samantha is like a good friend. In fact, she is more of a best friend to me. I love spending time with her. When I was a kid, I used to visit the sets of my father's projects. Samantha used to play with me and we had great fun. She is playful at heart. She is an awesome person. My father(Mahesh Babu) and Samantha used to work together a lot 5-6 years ago and I often used to spend time in Samantha's company," Sitara stated.

Sitara's comments on Samantha are now going viral. Not many knew about the camaraderie between the duo until Sitara spoke at length about the same.

Mahesh Babu and Samantha had previously joined forces for Bramhotsavam which was a box office disaster.

Mahesh Babu is currently busy promoting Sarkaru Vaari Paata which is releasing in theatres on the 12th of May. This is Mahesh Babu's next big theatrical outing and it is being projected as a proper action entertainer.

Samantha will next be seen in Yashoda. She will also be seen in mythological love drama, Shakuntalam.