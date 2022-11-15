Mahesh Babu's Emotional Words About His Father Superstar Krishna!

Superstar Krishna, who was a phenomenal Telugu film veteran had breathed his last following a massive cardiac arrest in the wee hours of November 15, with all his dear family members around him. Krishna was one of the flag bearers of the new-age cinema revolution in Tollywood. Krishna introduced several technological firsts to Telugu cinema and is popular for his daring attitude. He established Padmalaya Studios and has donned several caps as a producer and director besides being one of the busiest and highest-paid actors of his time.

Krishna's two sons-Ramesh Babu and Mahesh Babu ventured into the industry, but Mahesh Babu sealed his position in concrete as the topmost hero of Tollywood with unwavering stardom. The son and father share a unique bond since childhood, as they have acted in a couple of films together, in which Mahesh Babu as a teenager played crucial roles.

Looking back at their bonding, we have some of the tweets that give us a peek into Mahesh's love, respect, admiration, and relationship with his father, the late Superstar Krishna. He took to Twitter to share his wishes to his father on his birthdays, Father's Day, and many such occasions. We picked out a few of them here: