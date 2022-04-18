    For Quick Alerts
      Mahesh Babu’s Fans Not Happy With Makers Of Sarkaru Vaari Paata

      Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata which is announced for theatrical release on the 12th of May. However, Mahesh Babu's fans are not happy with the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata over the lackluster promotions. They are calling out Mythri Movie Makers for not implementing an effective promotional campaign for Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

      Earlier today, Mythri Movie Makers unveiled an official update on Nani's Ante Sundaraniki, but it was Mahesh's fans who reacted the most to this social media post. Mahesh's fans started calling Mythri Movie Makers names for not unveiling timely updates on Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

      "Sarkaru Vaari Paata is releasing in 25 days and Mythri Movie Makers still haven't ever released the third song from the film's audio album. They are instead sharing updates on Nani's Ante Sundaraniki. Is this the way to handle the promotions of a project featuring a top star like Mahesh Babu?" A Twitter user, presumably Mahesh Babu's fan tweeted.

      Incidentally, a leaked video of Sarkaru Vaari Paata straight from the sets had leaked on the internet and it is going viral. Fans are calling out Mythri Movie Makers for not enforcing anti-piracy regulations and taking down the video. They are confronting the production house on all grounds now.

      In an attempt to pacify the situation, Mythri Movie Makers have announced that they will be unveiling a few BTS snaps from today's shoot. The snaps will be out today evening. But will it be enough to satisfy Mahesh Babu's fans who are infuriated by the recent acts of Mythri Movie Makers?

      Story first published: Monday, April 18, 2022, 14:55 [IST]
