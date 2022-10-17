Mahesh Babu's Film With SS Rajamouli To Feature Deepika Padukone As The Female Lead?

Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently holidaying in Spain following a personal tragedy and the actor will join the sets of his upcoming film under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas, tentatively called SSMB 28, after returning.

Mahesh Babu also committed to a project with none other than the maverick director SS Rajamouli. The movie, which will likely go on floors towards the end of 2023 will be an action-adventure drama set back in time against the backdrop of a forest. Rumours are rife that the makers are in talks with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone for the film's female lead.

Deepika Padukone has been offered several roles in Tollywood earlier but the actress didn't sign any project except Project K under the direction of National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin, starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. If these latest rumours are to be believed, the combination will be terrific and raise expectations on the film.

The fans of Mahesh Babu are already excited about the news and they can't wait to see the chemistry between two beautiful actors on the screen, under the able direction of Rajamouli. Both the actors definitely look good together and only time will tell if the rumour will become reality.

The movie will be made on a whopping budget and Rajamouli's father V Vijayendra Prasad will be writing the film's script as the story has been already locked. KL Narayana is the film's producer and Rajamouli's foreign collaboration will aid the project to bring more hype and take it to a wide range of audience.

Mahesh Babu was earlier quoted saying by several entertainment websites that the role in Rajamouli's film will make him break many barriers and is a physically challenging one. The movie is also rumoured to star actor Karthi in a crucial role. Further details are awaited.