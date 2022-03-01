Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata Maha Shivaratri Special Poster Unveiled
Superstar Mahesh Babu's highly anticipated film Sarkaru Vaari Paata is in the last stages of production. Directed by Parasuram, the film stars Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead. The film's shoot is presently happening in Hyderabad with the lead cast taking part in the shoot.
On the propitious occasion of Maha Shivaratri, a special poster is unveiled. Mahesh Babu appears in an intense avatar in the movie, as he takes on a rowdy gang. Needless to say, the movie will have a good dose of action and the poster indicates the same.
Sensational composer S Thaman has scored music and the first single 'Kalaavathi' has got a tremendous response with over 50 million views. The song is still trending on YouTube and social media platforms.
The film is jointly being produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners.
R Madhi handles the cinematography, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor and AS Prakash takes care of the art department.
Sarkaaru Vaari Paata is coming as a summer attraction on May 12th.
Cast: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, and others.
Technical Crew:
Written
and
directed
by:
Parasuram
Petla
Producers: Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta
Banners: Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, 14 Reels Plus
Music Director: Thaman SS
Cinematography: R Madhi
Editor: Marthand K Venkatesh
Art Director: AS Prakash
Fights: Ram - Laxman
Line Producer: Raj Kumar
Co-Director: Vijaya Ram Prasad
CEO: Cherry
VFX Supervisor - Yugandhar