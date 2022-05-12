Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata Remuneration Revealed!

Superstar Mahesh Babu is the most sought- star in Telugu Film Industry. Without a doubt, he is in the top league which implies that he is at liberty to call the shots. Mahesh is also one of the highest-paid actors in the country.

With Mahesh Babu's statement that 'Bollywood cannot afford him' causing a stir around his latest film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, let us take a look at how much the actor earns as remuneration for a film.

According to Ramesh Bala, a trade expert, the actor charges somewhere between Rs 35 Crore and Rs 50 Crore per film, depending on various factors of the project. On top of it, the actor also has a slew of endorsements in his kitty, which pay him a bomb.

Speaking of him raking in the moolah, it is worth mentioning that the actor is also a philanthropist. He saved hundreds of children suffering from congenital heart ailments by providing free surgeries.

Mahesh and his wife Namrata Shirodkar have adopted a village in Guntur district as well, where they look into education, water supply, sanitation and medical facilities for the people.

However, the actor, who is currently basking in the glory of the stupendous success and acclaim for his role in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, clarified that his words were misconstrued while he was interviewed.

For the unversed, during the promotions of Mahesh's production venture Major starring Adivi Sesh, reporters questioned him on making a Bollywood debut. The actor replied, "I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I don't think they can afford me. I don't want to waste my time working in an industry which can't afford me. The stardom and the respect I get here (in South) is huge, so I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to some other industry. I have always thought of doing films here and becoming bigger. My dream is coming true now and I can't be happier."

The movie also starring Keerthy Suresh, is running successfully at theatres.