SSMB 28: Mahesh Babu-Trivikram's Action Entertainer Will Have Actress Shobana In A Crucial Role!

Superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming film SSMB 28 is currently on a break from filming owing to Mahesh's loss of his father, the late superstar Krishna. The movie's unit, headed by director Trivikram Srinivas is standing in support of the actor during these trying times. However, the movie team is trying to rope in actors for the supporting roles in the film, meanwhile.

Shobana Photo Credit: Internet

But what caught the attention of the fans and the enthusiasts is the news of yesteryear actress Shobana, being approached for a crucial role.

Shobana is a terrific performer and retired from films a long time ago to pursue her passion-classical dance. She is a busy person with back-to-back international stage shows and managing her dance school. The director, who earlier brought back Nadiya and Kushbu to Telugu films in crucial roles this time convinced Shobana to make an appearance.

The shooting's second schedule might likely commence on December 8 and Shobana is said to start taking part in the filming process. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde, who is recuperating from a leg injury will also be back in shape for joining the sets.

The movie also stars Samyuktha Menon as the second female lead. Another popular actress will be approached for a special dance number in the film, according to the buzz. However, there is no official confirmation of the same as yet.

SSMB 28 Puja Photo Credit: Internet

Trivikram Srinivas and Mahesh have earlier worked on films Athadu and Khaleja. While Athadu is one of the most successful films of Mahesh Babu's career, Khaleja was a box office disaster but earned a cult status later on.

Radha Krishna is bankrolling the film under the Haarika and Hassine Creations banner. S Thaman is on board as the film's music director. Madhie is the cinematographer and AS Prakash is working as its Production Designer. Naveen Nooli will work as the film's editor. The makers are aiming to release the film in the middle of 2023.