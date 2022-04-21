Mahesh Babu's Voiceover For Acharya: Jalsa Sentiment To Repeat For Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Starrer?

It is all but confirmed that Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu will be lending his voiceover for Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya which is hitting the silver screens on the 29th of April. This brings us to the question - Will Pawan Kalyan's Jalsa sentiment repeat for Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer, Acharya? Here's a look into the same.

The last time Mahesh Babu lent his voiceover for a mega hero's film was for Pawan Kalyan's 2008 theatrical release, Jalsa. Trivikram's witty writing and Mahesh Babu's vocal prowess while giving the voiceover were two of the key facets of Jalsa. The film turned out to be a box office hit.

After 14 long years, Mahesh is again lending his voice for a 'Mega' film. This time around, he is associating with Acharya. It is heard that the handsome hero will be narrating the proceedings in the opening stretch of Acharya. He will narrate the premise and the core plotline of Acharya. The film will apparently open with Mahesh's voiceover.

Mahesh's voiceover worked wonders for Jalsa and the film turned out to be a box office hit. Will the same sentiment repeat this time around for Acharya? We will know the answer after the film hits the silver screens on the 29th of April and its box office performance is analyzed.

Acharya is a social drama featuring Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal, Sonu Sood, and others in central roles. The film is directed by Koratala Siva, who is a good friend of Mahesh Babu as the duo had previously collaborated for Bharat Ane Nenu.