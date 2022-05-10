Mahesh Babu: Those 45 Minutes In Sarkaru Vaari Paata Will Bring The House Down

Mahesh Babu is keenly awaiting the theatrical release of his forthcoming action entertainer Sarkaru Vaari Paata which is gearing up for its theatrical debut on the 12th of this month. As a part of the film's promotional campaign, Mahesh Babu spoke with the media and he made and an interesting comment about the film.

"Sarkaru Vaari Paata is a fun film and I thoroughly enjoyed working on the film. There is a 45-minute stretch in the film that will bring the house down. The hero-heroine track, featuring me and Keerthy Suresh will entertain the viewers. Also, the comedy track involving me and Vennela Kishore will be super fun to watch on the big screens. These scenes will leave the viewers in splits," Mahesh Babu said.

Adding further, Mahesh said he hasn't played a character like the one he played in Sarkaru Vaari Paata in the last 4-5 years. He credited the director Parasuram for his efforts and complimented him for the way he designed the protagonist character.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is an action entertainer featuring Mahesh and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. The film is directed by Parasuram and it is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. AS the film heads for theatrical release, the makers are expected to unveil more promotional material in the near future.