Mahesh Babu To Appear On A Dance Reality Show With Daughter Sitara, For The First Time Ever!

For the very first time, Superstar Mahesh Babu is set to make an appearance on a Telugu TV show. The actor, who was last seen in Parasuram Petla's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, recently returned from a long foreign trip with family. In addition, the actor is going to be accompanied by his loving daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni on the dance show.

According to the latest buzz, the actor and his daughter were special guests for an episode of Telugu version of popular Hindi reality show, Dance India Dance, which is being telecast on Zee Telugu channel. They were seen entering the stage amid cheers and grand welcome.The duo is said to have already shot for the episode where the show's host Akul Balaji was seen welcoming them on to the stage. A pic from the same event went viral on the internet. A grand teaser and a promo from the makers of the show are expected to be out soon.

It is a well-known fact that Sitara is a huge fan of dance and is an avid learner. She is practically learning traditional classical dance along with freestyle western dance forms at home under the guidance of choreographers like Anne master and Poppy master. She even debuted in the dance music video 'Penny', which was shot for the promotions of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is a super hit on YouTube.

Coming to the dance show, it is aimed to bring the dancing talent to the fore from various parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.