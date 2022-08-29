    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mahesh Babu To Appear On A Dance Reality Show With Daughter Sitara, For The First Time Ever!

      By
      |

      For the very first time, Superstar Mahesh Babu is set to make an appearance on a Telugu TV show. The actor, who was last seen in Parasuram Petla's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, recently returned from a long foreign trip with family. In addition, the actor is going to be accompanied by his loving daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni on the dance show.

      Mahesh Babu & Sitara To Appear On Dance India Dance

      According to the latest buzz, the actor and his daughter were special guests for an episode of Telugu version of popular Hindi reality show, Dance India Dance, which is being telecast on Zee Telugu channel. They were seen entering the stage amid cheers and grand welcome.The duo is said to have already shot for the episode where the show's host Akul Balaji was seen welcoming them on to the stage. A pic from the same event went viral on the internet. A grand teaser and a promo from the makers of the show are expected to be out soon.

      Mahesh Babu & Sitara To Appear On Dance India Dance

      It is a well-known fact that Sitara is a huge fan of dance and is an avid learner. She is practically learning traditional classical dance along with freestyle western dance forms at home under the guidance of choreographers like Anne master and Poppy master. She even debuted in the dance music video 'Penny', which was shot for the promotions of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is a super hit on YouTube.

      Coming to the dance show, it is aimed to bring the dancing talent to the fore from various parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

      Comments
      Story first published: Monday, August 29, 2022, 17:59 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 29, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X