Mahesh Babu To Facilitate Treatment For Children With Congenital Heart Diseases

Superstar Mahesh Babu has his heart in philanthropy. One of the most-respected celebrities of Telugu cinema, Mahesh Babu is often associated with charity works. Mahesh, who loves kids, cares for them immensely. His Mahesh Babu Foundation is actively catering to the medical needs of kids. The numero uno star is associated with the top best hospitals- Rainbow Hospitals, Andhra Hospitals - to serve the kids.

The latest is Mahesh Babu Foundation has now joined its forces with Rainbow Children's Heart Institute (RCHI) for a noble initiative. Mahesh Babu has launched the Pure Little Hearts Foundation (PLHF) at RCHI for Children's Cardiac Care. As part of the initiative, the economically-challenged children with congenital heart diseases would be treated at PLHF through the Mahesh Babu Foundation.

In India, congenital heart diseases account for 10 out of every 1000 births, so more than 200,000 children are born every year with congenital heart disease. Approximately one-fifth of these infants are likely to have a serious birth defect, requiring intervention during the first year. Families of a majority of such kids are unable to afford quality children's cardiac care leading to significant morbidity and mortality. Learning about this, Mahesh Babu through his Foundation has collaborated with Rainbow Children's Heart Institute and thus launched Pure Little Hearts Foundation.

Speaking at the launch of the Pure Little Hearts Foundation, Mahesh Babu said, "I am very excited to launch the Pure Little Hearts Foundation. Children have always been close to my heart, I am happy to support children who need cardiac care at RCHI through the Mahesh Babu Foundation. Tiny hearts deserve the greatest care."

Mahesh Babu has been a strong supporter of causes that save sick children. Mahesh Babu through his foundation has facilitated heart operations for over 1,000 children through Andhra Hospitals.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is associated with Heal A Child Foundation supports kids who have no financial support and can't afford medical expenses.

It can also be noted that Mahesh Babu adopted Burripalem and Siddapuram villages in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively. He does a Srimanthudu act by helping in the Health and Hygiene programs and is responsible for creating social awareness in those villages through his Mahesh Babu Foundation. He took the responsibility of providing basic facilities in these villages like Bus Shelters, Toilets, Construction and Renovation of Class Rooms, Basic School infrastructure, etc. as part of his Charitable Activities.