      Major Closing Box Office Collection: Adivi Sesh's Film On Late NSG Hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan Is A Blockbuster!

      Director Sashi Kiran Tikka and Adivi Sesh's 'Major' which portrayed the life of late NSG Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who laid down in his life while defending hostages during 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the box office.

      Major Closing Box Office Collection!

      The film was released in cinemas on June 3 across the country. However, even before the official release, the film bagged hit talk following special premiers and many called it a fitting tribute to Major Sandeep.

      After a month-long theatrical run the film garnered Rs. 64 crore approximately at the box office worldwide while it earned Rs. 29.80 crore gross in the Telugu states.

      With Major, Adivi Sesh has once again proved his prowess in coming up with films of high-quality content within possible budget. Sesh is also the writer of the film along with Sashi Kiran. It was his debut film in Hindi. The director Sashi Kiran Tikka had earlier directed Sesh's Goodachari in 2018.

      The performance of senior actors Prakash Raj and Revathi as parents of Major Sandeep was a major asset to the film. Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipalla, Murali Sharma have done their best within what is required of the characters.

      Super Star Mahesh Babu is one of the producers of the film and he even took part in the promotional activity. The film has been released recently on the OTT platform Netflix where it is also trending currently.

      Here is everything about Major closing box office collection worldwide

      Nizam: Rs 8.26 Crore
      Ceeded: Rs 1.95 Crore
      UA: Rs 2.29 Crore
      East: Rs 1.43 Crore
      West: Rs 92 Lakh
      Guntur: Rs 1.18 Crore
      Krishna: Rs 1.13 Crore
      Nellore: Rs 69 Lakh
      AP-TG Total share - Rs 17.85 Crore (29.80 Crore Gross)
      KA+ROI: Rs 2.15 Crore
      Hindi+ Other languages - Rs 7.05 Crore
      OS: Rs 6.30 Crore
      Total Worldwide Share: Rs 33.35 Crore (64.00 Crore Gross)

      Major Pre release Business: Rs 18 Crore+
      Break Even: Rs 19 Crore
      Profit: Rs 14.35 Crore

      Final Verdict: Blockbuster Hit plus

      Major is produced by GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies. Vamsi Patchipulusu cranked the camera for the film which is edited by Kodati Pavan Kalyan and Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi. Sricharan Pakala scored compelling background music for the film.

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 6, 2022, 15:47 [IST]
