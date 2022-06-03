Major Day 1 Box Office Collection: Adivi Sesh Starring Biography Film Wins Appreciation From Across The World

Adivi Sesh-starrer Major, helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka has opened to raving reviews at the theatres on June 3. The movie is based on the real-life story of NSG Major late Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who attained martyrdom during 26/11 attacks in Mumbai.

After a decade, a film has been made and released on the national hero, who deserves an honourable mention in Indian history. This attempt by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Productions is a befitting tribute to the life and sacrifice of Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Not only is the film garnering a wide range of applause, but the performance of the cast is also remarked impeccable. The film also had advance screenings across metropolitan cities in the country, where heaps of appreciation poured in.

Let us take a look at the box office figures of Major on its first day at the theatres:

The Sashi Kiran Tikka directorial made somewhere between Rs 3 Crore to Rs 5 Crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The movie made an overall collection of about Rs 7 Crore worldwide.