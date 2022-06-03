Major Day 1 Box Office Collection: Adivi Sesh Starring Biography Film Wins Appreciation From Across The World

Adivi
Sesh-starrer
Major,
helmed
by
Sashi
Kiran
Tikka
has
opened
to
raving
reviews
at
the
theatres
on
June
3.
The
movie
is
based
on
the
real-life
story
of
NSG
Major
late
Sandeep
Unnikrishnan,
who
attained
martyrdom
during
26/11
attacks
in
Mumbai.
After
a
decade,
a
film
has
been
made
and
released
on
the
national
hero,
who
deserves
an
honourable
mention
in
Indian
history.
This
attempt
by
Mahesh
Babu's
GMB
Entertainment
and
A+S
Productions
is
a
befitting
tribute
to
the
life
and
sacrifice
of
Sandeep
Unnikrishnan.
Not
only
is
the
film
garnering
a
wide
range
of
applause,
but
the
performance
of
the
cast
is
also
remarked
impeccable.
The
film
also
had
advance
screenings
across
metropolitan
cities
in
the
country,
where
heaps
of
appreciation
poured
in.
Let
us
take
a
look
at
the
box
office
figures
of
Major
on
its
first
day
at
the
theatres:
The
Sashi
Kiran
Tikka
directorial
made
somewhere
between
Rs
3
Crore
to
Rs
5
Crore
in
Andhra
Pradesh
and
Telangana.
The
movie
made
an
overall
collection
of
about
Rs
7
Crore
worldwide.