Major Day 12 Box Office Collection: Adivi Sesh's Biography Film Earns Good Money Besides Appreciation!

Adivi Sesh starrer biography film on the life of NSG Major late Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Major, is performing well at the theatres. The film directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka was released all over the world on June 3. The movie has received positive reviews and applause for its realistic content and Adivi Sesh's heartfelt portrayal of the national hero.

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan laid his life for the people of the country during the attacks at Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai on 26/11. The makers of the film wanted to make a movie out of the incident to pay homage to such martyrs and depict the sequences that led to the unfateful night.

To get into the skin of the character, Adivi Sesh has worked hard and toned down his physical appearance to suit the look of a soldier. All the performances by the cast have been received with great enthusiasm.

Here is a breakdown of day-wise box office collection of Major in AP and Telangana:

Day 1:Rs 4.07 Crore

Day 2:Rs 3.61 Crore

Day 3:Rs 3.57 Crore

Day 4:Rs 1.34 Crore

Day 5:Rs 1.07 Crore

Day 6:Rs 73 Lakh

Day 7:Rs 56 Lakh

Day 8:Rs 38 Lakh

Day 9:Rs 58 Lakh

Day 10:Rs 76 Lakh

Day 11:Rs 20 Lakh

Day 12:Rs 15 Lakh

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Total: Rs 17.02 Crore (Rs 28.59 Crore Gross)

Revathi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Murali Sharma, Anish Kuruvilla and others played crucial roles in the film. It is an interesting fact to know that Major has been shot over 75 locations in 120 days.

The movie, which is produced by Mahesh Babu on his home banner GMB Entertainment, in association with A+S Movies and Sony Pictures Internationals has clocked as a superhit. Sricharan Pakala composed the background score for the film which elevated the entire movie-viewing experience. Vamsi Patchipusulu cranked the camera for Major.