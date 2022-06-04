Major Day 2 Box Office Collection: A Befitting Tribute To Nation's Real Hero!

Adivi Sesh-starrer Major, the real-life story of NSG Major late Sandeep Unnikrishnan has hit the screens this Friday (June 3) to a roaring response. The film is an honest tribute to the nation's hero, who martyred during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai.

Adivi Sesh, who co-wrote the film with director Sashi Kiran Tikka received appreciation from across the world for his portrayal of the character. Sesh worked out so hard for getting into the skin of the character which translated wonderfully onto the silver screen. The struggle of a soldier, professionally and personally, was very well depicted in Major, which did not only stick to the concept of sheer patriotism.

The movie was screened at select theatres across metropolitan cities in the country and received great acclaim.

Major made a business of Rs 4.07 Crore on day 1 in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. On the second day of its theatrical release, Major secured Rs 3.5 Crore. Total 2 days share amounts to Rs 7.57 Crore

Mahesh Babu's own banner GMB Entertainment in association with A+S Productions produced the movie. Vamsi Patchipulusu cranked the camera for Major while Sricharan Pakala scored the music. The film's background music was highly appreciated.