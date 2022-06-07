    For Quick Alerts
      Major Day 4 Box Office Collection: Adivi Sesh's Film Reaches Break-even!

      Adivi Sesh's latest box office release Major, the biography of late NSG Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, was received with great fervour at the theatres. The movie has been declared a hit by the trade analysts as well as moviegoers unanimously.

      Major Day 4 Box Office Collection

      With limited scope for playing out a drama, biography films often require an intense story telling and thick substance to keep the viewers hooked. Coupled with a visionary director and accentuating yet complimenting background score will work wonders for such films, which Major just proved again.

      Take a look at Major Day 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide

      Major Day 4 Box Office Collection

      Nizam: Rs 5.72 Crore
      Ceeded: Rs 1.42 Crore
      UA: Rs 1.57 Crore
      East: Rs 1.05 Crore
      West: Rs 69 Lakh
      Guntur: Rs 82 Lakh
      Krishna: Rs 78 Lakh
      Nellore: Rs 54 Lakh
      AP-TG Total: Rs 12.59 Crore (Rs 21.10 Crore Gross)
      KA+ROI: Rs 1.35 Crore
      Hindi+ Other languages - Rs 2.70 Crore
      OS: Rs 4.90 Crore
      Total Worldwide: Rs 21.54 Crore (Rs 39.50 Crore Gross)

      Mahesh Babu's own banner GMB Entertainment in association with A+S Movies produced the movie. Vamsi Patchipulusu cranked the camera for Major while Sricharan Pakala scored the music. The film's background music was highly appreciated.

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 11:24 [IST]
