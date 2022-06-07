Major Day 4 Box Office Collection: Adivi Sesh's Film Reaches Break-even!

Adivi Sesh's latest box office release Major, the biography of late NSG Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, was received with great fervour at the theatres. The movie has been declared a hit by the trade analysts as well as moviegoers unanimously.

With limited scope for playing out a drama, biography films often require an intense story telling and thick substance to keep the viewers hooked. Coupled with a visionary director and accentuating yet complimenting background score will work wonders for such films, which Major just proved again.

Take a look at Major Day 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide

Nizam: Rs 5.72 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 1.42 Crore

UA: Rs 1.57 Crore

East: Rs 1.05 Crore

West: Rs 69 Lakh

Guntur: Rs 82 Lakh

Krishna: Rs 78 Lakh

Nellore: Rs 54 Lakh

AP-TG Total: Rs 12.59 Crore (Rs 21.10 Crore Gross)

KA+ROI: Rs 1.35 Crore

Hindi+ Other languages - Rs 2.70 Crore

OS: Rs 4.90 Crore

Total Worldwide: Rs 21.54 Crore (Rs 39.50 Crore Gross)

Mahesh Babu's own banner GMB Entertainment in association with A+S Movies produced the movie. Vamsi Patchipulusu cranked the camera for Major while Sricharan Pakala scored the music. The film's background music was highly appreciated.