Major Day 5 Box Office Collection: Here's How Adivi Sesh's Movie Is Performing!

Adivi Sesh's latest biography drama on the life and martyrdom of NSG Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Major, has been going strong at the box office. The movie has been garnering praise from all over the country since its release on June 3.

With Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil starrer Vikram, Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial as competition, Major successfully sustained its charm for its honest attempt at telling the tale of a national hero who got killed for the country in Mumbai on 26/11 attacks.

Major, is co-written by Adivi Sesh along with the film's director Sashi Kiran Tikka. The film won appreciation from fans and critics alike. Several tollywood heroes like Allu Arjun, Vijay Devarakonda and directors have been showering praise on the entire team of Major via their social media handles.

Let us take a look at Major Box Office Collection over the week

Day 1:Rs 4.07 Crore

Day 2:Rs 3.61 Crore

Day 3:Rs 3.57 Crore

Day 4:Rs 1.34 Crore

Day 5:Rs 1.07 Crore

Total Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: Rs 13.66 Crore (Rs 22.90 Crore Gross)

Major 5 Days Total World Wide Collections

Nizam: 6.28 Crore

Ceeded: 1.52 Crore

UA: 1.68 Crore

East: 1.13 Crore

West: 74 Lakhs

Guntur: 89 Lakhs

Krishna: 85 Lakhs

Nellore: 57 Lakhs

AP-TG Total:- 13.66 Crore(22.90 Crore~ Gross)

KA+ROI:- 1.45 Crore

Hindi+ Other languages - 2.95 Crore

OS: 5.18 Crore

Total Worldwide - 23.24 Crore (42.50 Crore~ Gross)

Revathi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Murali Sharma, Anish Kuruvilla and others played crucial roles in the film. It is an interesting fact to know that Major has been shot over 75 locations in a time span of 120 days.

The movie, which is produced by Mahesh Babu on his home banner GMB Entertainment, in association with A+S Movies and Sony Pictures Internationals has clocked a superhit. Sricharan Pakala composed the background score for the film which elevated the entire movie-viewing experience. Vamsi Patchipusulu cranked the camera for Major.