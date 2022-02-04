Major Featuring Adivi Sesh To Release On May 27!

With the easing of restrictions and lifting up of the partial lockdown in the nation, the makers of Major have announced the new release date for the film, the Adivi Sesh starrer based on Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life to hit the theatres on May 27 2022.

Previously slated for release on February 11, the Sony Pictures Films India presentation 'Major' recently postponed the release amid the rising cases of the Omicron variant. However, as the cases witness a downfall and the restrictions and lockdown are lifted throughout the nation, the makers took to social media to announce the new release date.

Designed for the big screen experience, the film has awaited the ideal release to present the audience with an emotionally gripping story enhanced by stunning visuals.

Mounted on a large scale, the pan India film offers an insight into Sandeep Unnikrishnan's dedication, courage, sacrifices, and spirit of life.

Earlier this year, the makers released the lyrical versions of the first song of the film in Telugu and Malayalam titled Hrudayama and Pon Malare respectively, presenting the refreshing chemistry between Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar.

Celebrating the spirit of Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life, Major traces the varied phases of the beloved martyr's life, sneak peeks of which were witnessed in the teaser that was launched last year.

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, starring Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma and will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam on May 27, 2022.