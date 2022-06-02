Major First Review: Adivi Sesh Starrer Is Heart-Touching Tribute to Life & Legacy Of Late Major UnniKrishnan

Based on the life of late NSG Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, film Major stars Adivi Sesh. The real life story of a committed soldier is brought to life by the team.

With nothing left to reveal, an open story, the film highly depends on the screenplay and gripping narration.

The team of Major has opened early screenings across the country and there have been rave reviews. Viewers are in awe of Adivi Sesh's performance and what he has done to get into the skin of the character of Major Unnikrishnan.

Helmed by director Sashi Kiran Tikka, the movie is about a soldier, who always asks himself this question as to who is a soldier, even on the day when he had to fight on the day of 26/11.

Umair Sandu, an enthusiastic film critic wrote on his Twitter handle, "First Review #Major.

@AdiviSesh

bravado performance and rigorous training to get into the role reflects on screen. He Stole the Show all the way. #Major has a thrilling and gripping narrative which instills patriotism without getting jingoistic. Go for it." (sic)

Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Murali Sharma and others play prominent roles in the film. The film is produced under GMB Entertainment by Mahesh Babu.