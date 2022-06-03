Major Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Major, the film based on the real-life story of late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, portrayed to the T, by Adivi Sesh, has finally hit the screens. The movie has been receiving a thumping response at the theatres from the premier shows. The movie is an attempt to pay honest tribute to one of the heroes of the nation- the late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

The movie had advanced screenings ahead of its release in various parts of India- Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. The viewers reported having moments where they experienced goosebumps. At a few theatres, at the end of the screening, the audience cheered as they raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

Adivi Sesh is currently enjoying the film's response at the box office and wide appreciation coming his way. Along with director Shashikiran Tikka, the movie is co-written by Adivi Sesh.

Amid the cheers, Major, shortly after its theatrical release, was subjected to online leaks. The entire content of Major was leaked online by a few unscrupulous websites. The links to the movie are widely shared on social media platforms. The makers of the film urged the moviegoers to discourage such practices and watch it at the theatres to experience the magic that cinema offers. With designed and engineered sound systems and viewing screens, a few films can be appreciated when they are felt and seen at the theatres.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Murali Sharma, Anish Kuruvilla played prominent roles in the film.

Sricharan Pakala composed music for the film, which was highly appreciated. Major is a joint production of Mahesh Babu's AMB Entertainment, Sony Pictures International and A+S Movies.