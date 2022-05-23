Major Pre-Release Film Screenings: Adivi Sesh's Film To Have Advance Screenings Across India

Adivi Sesh's upcoming project Major, a patriotic drama inspired by real-life Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, is set for a grand worldwide release on June 3.

The movie, which was postponed due to the pandemic as well as other big-budget releases, has kick-started its promotions after the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Ahead of its theatrical release, Major, a joint venture of Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment, A+S Movies, and Sony Pictures will now have pre-release advance screenings in theatres across India.

Major film screenings will begin on May 24. Mahesh Babu and Adivi Sesh have been aggressively promoting the film across the country. Screenings will be held in theatres in Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Pune.

Major is an attempt to honour the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, an army officer who laid his life in the 2008 Mumbai Bomb blasts. It was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi while a dubbed Malayalam version will release in Kerala.

Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma played important roles in the film, which was co-written by Adivi Sesh.

The film is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, who earlier helmed Goodachari, a hit film with Adivi Sesh. Sri Charan Pakala composed the music for the film which has cinematography by Vamsi Patchipulusu.