Are The Makers Of Naga Chaitanya's Custody Set To Surprise Fans On New Year's Day With Teaser?

Tollywood's young actor Naga Chaitanya is working on his upcoming bilingual film titled Custody, under the direction of Venkat Prabhu. The movie marks the Tamil debut of Naga Chaitanya as the main lead and Venkat Prabhu's Telugu debut. The shooting of the film is happening at a brisk pace.

Custody is the story of Shiva, a cop. The makers of the film have released a first-look poster of the film featuring the actor sporting a Rudraksha on his neck and dressed in a police uniform. He was seen trying to be contained by a group of other cops with guns pointed at him. The poster also reads 'You Must Be The Change You Wish To See In The World.'

According to the latest news, the makers have announced that there will be a surprise from the team on January 1. A tweet has been put out by Srinivasaa Silver Screen banners that a blasting update will be out on January 1. Going by the rumours, the update could likely be the film's teaser, think fans. However, there is no official confirmation of the same.

Touted to be an action drama, the movie features Krithi Shetty as the film's female lead. The movie marks the second collaboration of the lead cast after Bangarraju.

Naga Chaitanya & Venkat Prabhu Photo Credit: Internet

Custody also made headlines with the announcement of their film's star cast including Priyamani, Sampath Raj, Arvind Swami, Premgi Amaren, and Vennela Kishore among others in crucial roles. Small screen fame Premi Viswanath AKA Vantalakka is also making her Tollywood debut with the film.

Another feature of the film is that for the first time, legendary composer Ilaiyaraja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja have come together to score the background music and score. SR Kathir is the film's cinematographer. Abburi Ravi is on board as the writer for Custody. Srinivasa Chitturi is producing the movie.