Malavika Mohanan And Nidhhi Agerwal To Star Alongside Prabhas In Maruthi Directorial Horror Drama?

Director Maruthi has carved a niche for himself in the Telugu film industry with stories that entertain and send across a message. He has several hits to his kitty and worked with several star heroes despite falling success. However, Maruthi made headlines when he announced that his next film will be with Prabhas.

Prabhas, who is known for his down-to-earth and friendly nature is said to have given a nod to Maruthi when he was asked to do a film with him. Prabhas, following the huge success of Baahubali has been doing films back-to-back, which are releasing all over the world in many languages. Prabhas is still the face of pan-Indian films. Despite the criticism his latest, Om Raut's Adipurush's first look teaser drew, the actor is unperturbed about it and is continuing to do his work.

According to the latest buzz, director Maruthi is said to have finalized not one but two female leads for his film starring Prabhas. Malavika Mohanan, who appeared in Petta and Master in Tamil is said to be one of the two and Nidhhi Agerwal as the other. The movie is touted to be a horror entertainer and grapevine has it that the official puja ceremony will be held on October 17. People Media Factory is bankrolling the movie.

Meanwhile Prabhas is busy shooting for Prashanth Neel's Salaar and Nag Ashwin's Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. His next, Adipurush is in post-production phase. Prabhas is also said to be in talks with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, which will mark his 25th.