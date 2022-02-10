Malli Modalaindi Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Just recently, the makers of Sumanth's Malli Modalaindi announced the film's digital release on ZEE5. Well, the film has finally hit the OTT platform and has been garnering a great deal of attention from movie buffs ever since. The comedy entertainer has also become the latest film to get leaked online. Reportedly, the film has been leaked on platforms and websites like Telegram, Tamilrockers and Movierulz. Malli Modalaindi is not the first film to have been leaked on these piracy based websites.

Earlier, theatrical and OTT releases like Love Story, Shyam Singha Roy, Pushpa The Rise, Tuck Jagadish, Vakeel Saab, Akhanda and Bangarraju were leaked on the same platforms. Not just that, the dubbed version of Tamil films like Maaran, Varun Doctor, Peddanna had also fallen prey to piracy.

Well, with Malli Modalaindi getting impressive responses from the audiences, looks like the sudden leak of the film might now impact its viewership on the popular OTT platform. The Sumanth-starrer was released on February 11 (Friday). Helmed by TG Keerthi Kumar, the film has Varshini Sounderajan and Naina Ganguly as the female leads. The film follows a middle-aged man who files for divorce from his wife only to fall head over heels for his lawyer.

Also featuring Suhasini Maniratnam, Manjula Ghattamanen, Posani Krishna Murali and Vennela Kishore in key roles, Malli Modalaindi was recently in the news after rumours sparked about the leading man's remarriage in real life.

Breaking silence over the same, the actor in a video released in July last year clarified, "Hey everyone. Lately, there have been rumours about my second marriage. Just to clarify I am not getting remarried in real life. However, my next film coincidentally happens to be about divorce and remarriage, perhaps for the first time in Telugu cinema. A wedding card photo was leaked from the sets of the film, and that probably caused this misunderstanding."