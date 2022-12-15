Manchu Lakshmi Replies To Meme Comparing Her To Pawan Kalyan Garu; Check Why She's Elated

Manchu Lakshmi is now 44 years old. She is the daughter of famous actor Mohan Babu. Although born in Chennai, she studied and settled in America. There too she was focusing on movies and web series. She made her debut in the Indian film industry in 2011 with a Telugu film. She made her debut in the Tamil film industry with Mani Ratnam's film Kadal in 2013. Before that, she acted in Hindi and English language films as well. Manchu Lakshmi is also working as a TV host.

Good or bad I’m thrilled my pic is next to @PawanKalyan garu 🌺🙏☀️🧿🌞 https://t.co/CZC7iJsebd — Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna (@LakshmiManchu) December 14, 2022

In Tamil, she has acted in the film Kaatrin Mozhi in the year 2018 along with Jyothika. She will be seen in the film as a top official of the TV channel where Jyothika works. Her performance in that film was well received.

This bloody just broke me. I’ve danced to everyone of his @TheEllenShow show songs. Pls guys. I know it feels like you can’t don’t it anymore but there is hope. I’ve been there too. Ending your life is not the answer. There is help out there. ☹️ https://t.co/KEJ16eh3ZB — Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna (@LakshmiManchu) December 14, 2022

Manchu Lakshmi is always seen as a busy celebrity on social media. Shee regularly takes many photoshoots and posts photos. She continues to interact with her fans. On December 9, Pawan Kalyan tweeted a photo on Twitter. Along with this post, Pawan wrote that he is practicing martial arts after two decades (After two decades I got into my Martial Arts practice). However, netizens are trolling this photo on social media. It is important that YSRCP people are trolling the tweet.

A person named Sanju Reddy posted a meme on his twitter with Pawan Kalyan's photo and a good photo, and under them a photo from a movie. Finally, he wrote that the Manchu Lakshmi Akka stills can also be copied. It is natural for netizens to do this on social media.. But this tweet was re-tweeted by Manchu Lakshmi.

Amma, you are the glue that keeps this family together. We would have been fragmented without you. May you have the best day. Wishing you health and peace. 💕 pic.twitter.com/iT8BEJcDlP — Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna (@LakshmiManchu) December 14, 2022

Manchu Lakshmi wrote "Good or bad I'm thrilled my pic is next to Pawan Kalyan garu" along with this retweet. Currently this re-tweet is going viral.

Wishing my pillar of strength💪@RanaDaggubati a fabulous birthday

Thank you for being born 😍❤️



#HBDRanaDaggubati pic.twitter.com/rTKno1w6S5 — Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna (@LakshmiManchu) December 14, 2022

In another re-tweet she says she has done some grave mistakes earlier in life .. she can't undo them..but now she is a changed person. It was originally tweeted by Steve Harvey. Since Manchu Lakshmi is active in social media, she keeps sharing everything that she likes in it.

Apart from being a film producer, Manchu Lakshmi is also entertaining the audience by acting in films. Along with movies, many shows are also hosted by her. Manchu Lakshmi's latest movie is Monster. Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal acted as hero in this movie. Manchu Lakshmi is seen in a pivotal role in this movie. Director Vaisakh has made this film with a mystery thriller story. This movie is streaming on Disney Plus Hot Star.