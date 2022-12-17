Manchu Manoj And Bhuma Mounika To Tie The Knot In February? Here’s Everything To Know

Telugu actor Manchu Manoj has delivered several impressive films in his career. It is well-known to Tollywood fans that he has been away from films for a while following the hardships that he faced in his marital life. After his personal life took the back seat, reports about his relationship rumor with Mounika, the younger daughter of politician Bhuma Nagireddy surfaced.

And now, it is reported that he is set to tie the knot with Mounika. The alleged couple was also spotted by the media in Hyderabad. The latest reports suggest that the duo will get married in a low-key wedding ceremony in Hyderabad on February 2. While the news is not official yet, let us wait and see if it happens. Recently, he made the headlines when he visited a Darga in Kadappa and addressed the press from the holy place.

The relationship between Manchu Manoj and his former wife Pranathi Reddy started in 2015 and they decided to part ways in 2019. Following the decision, the actor released a formal statement which read, "With a very heavy heart, I would like to inform that my divorce has come through and we have officially ended what was a beautiful and well-cherished relationship."

On the work front, he recently completed 18 years in the industry. Thanking his fans, he shared a post on social media, which read, "Taking to Instagram to pen a long emotional post on the occasion of completing 18 years, the actor said: "Thank you, I feel humbled today for all your love and wishes. Today marks 18 years of my journey in the Telugu film industry. This journey has been one that is very special to me not only in my growth as an actor but as a person."

He has a movie in the line-up titled Aham Brahmasmi. Though the film was announced long back, it got delayed owing to the COVID 19 pandemic. In the beginning, it was reported that the film got shelved. But the recent reports suggest that the film will be shot as planned. Touted to be a pan Indian movie, it is expected that more updates about it will be shared by the makers soon.