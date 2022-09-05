Manchu Manoj And Fiancee Bhuma Mounika Reddy's Ganesh Pandal Visit Sparks Marriage Rumours!

Manchu Manoj is a Tollywood actor who has entertained the fans and moviegoers with different kinds of films that worked at the box office. However, the actor has not taken up any project after Okkadu Migiladu in the year 2017.

The former actor stirred up the film and political circles of the two Telugu states with his latest public outing, which is presumably after a couple of years.

Manoj, who looked bulked-up a bit was seen arriving at a Ganesh pandal in Sitaphalmandi area of Hyderabad with a woman, who is the daughter of late Bhuma Nagi Reddy and Shobha Nagi Reddy, Bhuma Mounika Reddy. The duo sought blessings of Lord Ganesh and is set to be soon entering wedlock, according to several entertainment websites.

Both Manoj and Mounika performed aarti to Lord Ganesha during their visit. According to Pinkvilla, Manoj has interacted with the media on his maiden visit with his rumoured fiancee Mounika Reddy. While everything hinted at a possible wedding soon, none of the parties involved have made it public as yet.

Several rumours also did the rounds that Manoj has been living away from his family post divorce from Pranathi Reddy, whom he got hitched to in the year 2015. Sharing the news of his divorce, the actor posted, "With a very heavy heart, I would like to inform that my divorce has come through and we have officially ended what was a beautiful and well cherished relationship." The divorce took a toll on Manoj who has been vocal about it. "My heart was not in the right place and I have been through a lot. I couldn't focus on work for this reason", stated the actor.

Actor Manchu Manoj is an avid social media user and is usually available for fans. The capable actor, however, refrained from doing films for a couple of years now. Manoj even Tweeted about not wanting to do any films further and to dedicate his life for people.

On the other hand, Bhuma Mounika Reddy is also previously married and divorced. Ironically, Manoj attended Mounika's engagement and reception event back in 2016 with his sister Manchu Lakshmi.

Both families are yet to come out in public and announce it officially.