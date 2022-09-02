Manchu Vishnu Injures Leg Again, But This Time Due To Dancing!

Actor Manchu Vishnu, who is also the president of the Movie Artists Association (MAA), is now shooting for his upcoming film Ginna. The movie, which is touted as an out-and-out action entertainer, has Payal Rajput and Bollywood actress Sunny Leone as the female lead opposite Vishnu. The movie is being helmed by Eeshaan Surya.

Meanwhile, Vishnu, who was taking part in the film's shooting that is happening at a brisk pace, has injured himself. It is very common for Vishnu to get injured on the sets of his films, as the actor chooses to perform his stunts many times. However, this time though, the actor hurt his right leg below the knee while practising for a dance sequence.

He took to his social media handle and shared an image of his injured leg and wrote, "Thank you Prem Rakshith. Never did I imagine I could injure myself this bad while dancing. #Ginna." Prem Rakshith is one of the most sought-after choreographers in the south-Indian film industries, as the choreographer is known for composing steps for Tollywood's terrific dancers like Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun to name a few. His most recent project was one from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. The very famous 'Naatu Naatu' song featuring both the actors in their best form is choreographed by Prem himself.

Following the incident, Vishnu was asked to rest for about two weeks before he could resume his work.

Ginna has music by Anup Rubens and Chota K Naidu is wielding the camera. The film's story and the script were penned by G Nageswar Reddy and Kona Venkat while Bhanu and Nandu provided the dialogues. The film stars Chammak Chandra, Raghu Babu, and Vennela Kishore among others in prominent roles.

The movie is scheduled to hit the screens on October 5 this year and will be released as a pan-India venture in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.