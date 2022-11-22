Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Here's Everything About Marina Abraham's Remuneration For Her Participation!

Marina
Abraham
Sahni,
who
entered
the
6th
season
of
the
Telugu
TV's
biggest
reality
show
Bigg
Boss
6
along
with
her
husband
Rohit,
has
been
evicted
from
the
show
in
the
11th
week.
The
television
actress
has
left
the
game
show
with
a
good
fanbase
and
left
a
great
impact
with
her
simplicity,
kindness,
and
soft
nature.
Marina
During
A
Task
Photo
Credit:
Star
Maa
Marina
and
Rohit
were
allegedly
finalized
a
few
days
before
the
show's
commencement
under
the
couple's
segment.
They
both
share
an
endearing
bond
and
it
was
visible
throughout
their
journey.
Marina
largely
spent
her
time
inside
the
house
in
kitchen
department
and
was
like
a
mother/elder
sister
to
the
housemates.
She
has
never
involved
in
any
disputes
nor
was
part
of
silly
arguments.
She
maintained
composure
and
was
friendly
with
everybody.
The
viewers
were
impressed
by
her
attitude.
But
given
that
these
qualities
don't
give
a
contestant
enough
mileage
inside
the
house,
Marina
had
to
be
eliminated.
As
a
couple,
they
were
slightly
inactive
and
featured
barely
on
the
screen
in
their
initial
days.
However,
the
duo
made
it
up
after
repeated
warnings
from
the
host
to
be
active
during
tasks
and
games.
Marina
Abraham
Photo
Credit:
Internet
While
Marina
left
the
house,
her
remuneration
for
her
participation
in
the
season
was
an
interesting
topic
among
others.
She
was
paid
Rs
35,000
a
week.
Rohit
was
offered
Rs
45,000
a
week
until
the
end
of
their
tenure
in
the
house.
Since
Marina
left
the
house
in
the
11th
week,
we
might
assume
that
she
bagged
about
Rs
3.85
Lakh.
Rohit
is
currently
missing
his
wife
and
partner
inside
the
house.
The
family
members
of
the
contestants
are
visiting
the
housemates
inside
and
the
season
is
coming
to
an
end
very
soon.