Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Here's Everything About Marina Abraham's Remuneration For Her Participation!

Marina Abraham Sahni, who entered the 6th season of the Telugu TV's biggest reality show Bigg Boss 6 along with her husband Rohit, has been evicted from the show in the 11th week. The television actress has left the game show with a good fanbase and left a great impact with her simplicity, kindness, and soft nature.

Marina During A Task Photo Credit: Star Maa

Marina and Rohit were allegedly finalized a few days before the show's commencement under the couple's segment. They both share an endearing bond and it was visible throughout their journey. Marina largely spent her time inside the house in kitchen department and was like a mother/elder sister to the housemates.

She has never involved in any disputes nor was part of silly arguments. She maintained composure and was friendly with everybody. The viewers were impressed by her attitude. But given that these qualities don't give a contestant enough mileage inside the house, Marina had to be eliminated. As a couple, they were slightly inactive and featured barely on the screen in their initial days. However, the duo made it up after repeated warnings from the host to be active during tasks and games.

Marina Abraham Photo Credit: Internet

While Marina left the house, her remuneration for her participation in the season was an interesting topic among others. She was paid Rs 35,000 a week. Rohit was offered Rs 45,000 a week until the end of their tenure in the house. Since Marina left the house in the 11th week, we might assume that she bagged about Rs 3.85 Lakh. Rohit is currently missing his wife and partner inside the house. The family members of the contestants are visiting the housemates inside and the season is coming to an end very soon.