Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Marina Leaves The House After Playing Dog And The Bone Game With Husband Rohit!

Marina and Rohit Photo Credit: Disney Hotstar

In tonight's elimination episode of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu, host Nagarjuna made the contestants speak out their feelings about the rest of the housemates in the confession room. So far, the season has failed to catch up with a larger set of an audience other than the show format's ardent fans. The lack of popular faces, sloppy tasks, and games created disinterest among the viewers, contributing to the lowest TRP ratings.

As part of the weekend fun tasks, Nagarjuna made the contestants play all of our childhood games- Dog And The Bone. It was nostalgic for the housemates as well as the viewers. Before the final leg of elimination, the host ensures that the housemates are entertained.

The housemates were divided into two teams. Inaya, Raj, Marina, Faima, and Srihan were in one team and the rest of them are in the other team.

Adi Reddy lost to Raj in the game. Faima and Keerthi played in one set and Faima won. Revanth and Srihan played for the bone and Revanth got hold of it. Sri Satya lost to Inaya.

Marina Abraham Photo Credit: Star Maa

During the game, Marina and Rohit played against each other and while it was evident that Rohit will always have the upper hand, Marina quickly held on to him, thus preventing him to go back to the team. Their cute game brought a smile to the onlookers.

Meanwhile, when Nagarjuna announced the name of the eliminated contestant, that is Marina, Raj, Faima, Srihan and Adi Reddy were shown becoming devastated. Revanth too is fond of Marina and treats her as his elder sister.

Marina Sahni Photo Credit: Star Maa

Tune into Star Maa at 9 pm on weekends and 10 pm on weekdays to catch the latest episodes. Alternatively, the season's entire episodes are available for digital streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.