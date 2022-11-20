Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Marina Leaves The House After Playing Dog And The Bone Game With Husband Rohit!

In
tonight's
elimination
episode
of
the
Bigg
Boss
6
Telugu,
host
Nagarjuna
made
the
contestants
speak
out
their
feelings
about
the
rest
of
the
housemates
in
the
confession
room.
So
far,
the
season
has
failed
to
catch
up
with
a
larger
set
of
an
audience
other
than
the
show
format's
ardent
fans.
The
lack
of
popular
faces,
sloppy
tasks,
and
games
created
disinterest
among
the
viewers,
contributing
to
the
lowest
TRP
ratings.
As
part
of
the
weekend
fun
tasks,
Nagarjuna
made
the
contestants
play
all
of
our
childhood
games-
Dog
And
The
Bone.
It
was
nostalgic
for
the
housemates
as
well
as
the
viewers.
Before
the
final
leg
of
elimination,
the
host
ensures
that
the
housemates
are
entertained.
The
housemates
were
divided
into
two
teams.
Inaya,
Raj,
Marina,
Faima,
and
Srihan
were
in
one
team
and
the
rest
of
them
are
in
the
other
team.
Adi
Reddy
lost
to
Raj
in
the
game.
Faima
and
Keerthi
played
in
one
set
and
Faima
won.
Revanth
and
Srihan
played
for
the
bone
and
Revanth
got
hold
of
it.
Sri
Satya
lost
to
Inaya.
Marina
Abraham
Photo
Credit:
Star
Maa
During
the
game,
Marina
and
Rohit
played
against
each
other
and
while
it
was
evident
that
Rohit
will
always
have
the
upper
hand,
Marina
quickly
held
on
to
him,
thus
preventing
him
to
go
back
to
the
team.
Their
cute
game
brought
a
smile
to
the
onlookers.
Meanwhile,
when
Nagarjuna
announced
the
name
of
the
eliminated
contestant,
that
is
Marina,
Raj,
Faima,
Srihan
and
Adi
Reddy
were
shown
becoming
devastated.
Revanth
too
is
fond
of
Marina
and
treats
her
as
his
elder
sister.
Marina
Sahni
Photo
Credit:
Star
Maa
Tune
into
Star
Maa
at
9
pm
on
weekends
and
10
pm
on
weekdays
to
catch
the
latest
episodes.
Alternatively,
the
season's
entire
episodes
are
available
for
digital
streaming
on
Disney+
Hotstar.