Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Marina Might Be Out Of The House But Earns Fanbase & Goodwill For Her Nature!

Marina
Abraham
Sahni
is
a
Telugu
TV
personality
and
entered
the
Bigg
Boss
6
Telugu
show
along
with
her
husband
Rohit,
as
couple
contestants.
They
played
as
one
unit
in
the
beginning
and
then
represented
themselves
individually
in
games.
Both
of
them
are
known
to
be
friendly,
cool,
and
composed.
Marina
was
like
a
sister
figure
inside
the
house
to
all
the
housemates
and
mostly
spent
her
time
in
the
kitchen.
Due
to
the
lack
of
qualities
that
make
her
stand
out
among
the
rest,
Marina
couldn't
make
it
any
longer
in
the
house.
Views
Photo
Credit:
Twitter
Marina
was
never
involved
in
issues,
allegations,
heated
arguments,
and
quarrels.
She
was
either
playing
a
game,
sitting
with
Rohit,
or
doing
kitchen
chores.
Earlier,
there
were
also
complaints
against
her
for
not
being
active
during
tasks
and
games.
She
and
Rohit
lazed
around
for
the
initial
weeks
and
it
took
some
good
time
for
them
inside
the
house
to
realize
that.
Marina,
Rohit
Photo
Credit:
Star
Maa
Later,
Marina
upped
her
game
and
started
taking
tasks
seriously.
She
tried
to
play
well
and
become
visible.
She
had
maintained
good
ties
with
other
housemates.
However,
her
lack
of
competitiveness
and
to-herself
attitude
deprived
her
of
continuing
in
the
house.
Views
Photo
Credit:
Twitter
However,
Marina
stole
the
show
after
elimination.
When
she
arrived
on
the
stage
with
host
Nagarjuna,
she
spoke
well
and
accepted
the
decision
with
grace
and
dignity.
She
was
thankful
and
full
of
gratitude.
With
her
attitude,
Marina
won
the
hearts
of
viewers
and
they
returned
their
affection
in
the
form
of
tweets,
messages,
and
memes
on
social
media
platforms.