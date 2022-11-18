Masoodha Twitter Review: Here Are The Tweets About The Horror Thriller From Swadharm Entertainment!

Swadharm
Entertainment,
the
banner
that
earlier
made
films-
Agent
Sai
Srinivas
Athreya
with
Naveen
Polishetty
and
Malli
Raava
with
Sumanth
Akkineni,
has
come
up
with
another
horror
thriller
Masooda.
The
movie,
written
and
directed
by
Sai
Kiran
in
his
debut
released
in
the
theatres
on
November
18
to
a
mixed
response
from
critics
and
film
buffs.
The
film's
trailer
was
intriguing
and
raised
expectations
of
the
film,
after
its
release.
The
trailer
begins
with
Neelam
(Sangitha)
saying
"Future
is
what
we
do
today." She
lives
with
her
teenage
daughter
in
an
apartment
complex
and
befriends
one
of
her
neighbors
Gopi.
Gopi
is
a
middle-class
guy
working
a
desk
job
and
is
naive.
He
wants
to
woo
a
girl
and
makes
futile
attempts.
Meanwhile,
Neelam's
daughter
Nazia
starts
acting
weird
and
the
paranormal
elements
begin
to
show.
Neelam
with
the
help
of
Gopi
tries
to
save
her
daughter
from
the
evil
force.
Thiruveer,
Subhalekha
Sudhakar,
Kavya
Kalyanram,
Surabhi,
Satya
Prakash,
and
Sathyam
Rajesh
among
others
played
crucial
roles
in
the
film.
Check
out
some
of
the
tweets
that
netizens
who
have
watched
the
film
earlier
than
others
have
shared
through
their
social
media
handles,
here: