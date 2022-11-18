Masoodha Twitter Review: Here Are The Tweets About The Horror Thriller From Swadharm Entertainment!

Swadharm Entertainment, the banner that earlier made films- Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya with Naveen Polishetty and Malli Raava with Sumanth Akkineni, has come up with another horror thriller Masooda. The movie, written and directed by Sai Kiran in his debut released in the theatres on November 18 to a mixed response from critics and film buffs.

The film's trailer was intriguing and raised expectations of the film, after its release. The trailer begins with Neelam (Sangitha) saying "Future is what we do today." She lives with her teenage daughter in an apartment complex and befriends one of her neighbors Gopi.

Gopi is a middle-class guy working a desk job and is naive. He wants to woo a girl and makes futile attempts. Meanwhile, Neelam's daughter Nazia starts acting weird and the paranormal elements begin to show. Neelam with the help of Gopi tries to save her daughter from the evil force.

Thiruveer, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Kavya Kalyanram, Surabhi, Satya Prakash, and Sathyam Rajesh among others played crucial roles in the film.

Check out some of the tweets that netizens who have watched the film earlier than others have shared through their social media handles, here: