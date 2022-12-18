Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Massraja Ravi Teja & 'Karthikeya' Nikhil Siddhartha To Grace The Grand Finale

Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Photo Credit: Star Maa

Massmaharaj Ravi Teja, who is all set to hit the screens with latest action entertainer Dhamaka, is one of the chief guests at the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu grand finale. Ahead of his film's theatrical release on December 23, the actor took the opportunity to promote it on the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu grand finale event.

Contestant Revanth has bagged the winner's trophy of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu season, and Ravi Teja along with the show's host Nagarjuna presented the trophy to him. In addition, Nikhil Siddhartha, who rose to nation-wide recognition for his mythological thriller Karthikeya 2, was also on the show as one of the guests. His film 18 Pages is set to hit the screens this weekend.

For the finale of the season 5, megastar Chiranjeevi was invited as the guest. The grand finale was a huge success back then. The makers of the show have tried to rope in Nandamuri Balakrishna as the guest for this season initially but due to his other commitments, the Tollywood veteran couldn't turn up. Meanwhile, as the opportunity was right for Nikhil and Ravi Teja with their films releasing this week, the grand finale served as a great platform.

Revanth was given away the title trophy and a lucrative cash prize. In addition, a 600 square yards plot was also gifted to the winner by one of the show's sponsors. Contestant Srihan became the runner-up of the season. Among the top five contestants, Rohit secured the fifth position, Adi Reddy settled for the fourth, and Keerthi Bhat was named as the top three contestants.

The previous seasons' contestants have enthralled the viewers on Saturday's episode by going inside the house and chilling out with the top finalists. The already evicted housemates of season 6 were present during the finale to cheer for their friends.

The entire grand finale is going to be aired on the Star Maa channel on December 18 from 9 pm. Tune into the channel or catch the episodes on Disney Hotstar.