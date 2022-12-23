Dhamaka Twitter Review: Massraja Ravi Teja Is Back With Another Entertainer; Check Out The Tweets!

Massraja Ravi Teja hit the screens on December 23 with his latest action entertainer titled Dhamaka. The actor had an unsuccessful year despite coming up with two movies-Khiladi and Ramarao On Duty in 2022. Both films tanked at the box office. For the third time, Ravi Teja is set to try his luck.

Ravi Teja is playing a dual role in the film. Sreeleela, who debuted with Pelli SandaD, is the female lead of the film. The filming was done in several parts of Hyderabad and also in Spain. The film's trailer which was released recently received a good response and raised expectations for the film. The movie's success is crucial for Ravi Teja.

" title="Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download" />Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

According to the available information, Ravi Teja plays Swamy, a street-smart guy and a businessman named Anand Chakravarthy. When Anand Chakravarthy is targeted, Swamy gets entangled in the issue.

A few enthusiastic filmgoers who watched Dhamaka a bit earlier than the others have shared their opinion on the film on social media. A few such tweets are down below.

.

.

Dhamaka also includes Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Tanikella Bharani, Rao Ramesh, Chirag Jani, Ali, Praveen, Hyper Aadi, Pavitra Lokesh, and Tulasi among others played crucial roles in the film.

Superstar Mahesh Babu's Blockbuster Hit Okkadu To Re-release On THIS Day, Trailer To Be Out On Dec 24

The movie is a production venture of Abhishek Agarwal, and TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. The film's cinematography is handled by Karthik Ghattamaneni and edited by Prawin Pudi. The film's background music and songs are composed by Bheems Ceciroleo.