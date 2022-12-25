Dhamaka Day 3 Box Office Collection: Ravi Teja's Action Entertainer Picks Up Over The Weekend

Ravi Teja Dhamaka Photo Credit: Twitter

Massraja Ravi Teja's latest film Dhamaka, an action-comedy written and directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, opened to a divided response at the box office on December 23. The movie stars actress Sreeleela as the female lead opposite Ravi Teja.

Although the movie is a routine story with all the tropes of a Telugu masala film, the director succeeded by giving it a different presentation. A few scenes, songs and dance, along with the comedy keeps the viewer entertained amid the otherwise old formula based movie. Ravi Teja's trademark performance, timing, dialogue delivery, and style are the elements that worked for the film.

Take a look at the day-wise box office collection of Dhamaka here:

Day 1: Rs 6.7 Crore

Day 2: Rs 5.7 Crore

Day 3: Rs 7 Crore

Total 3 Days Collection: Rs 19.40 Crore

The movie also made a profit of Rs 19 Crore within the first three days, from all over the world, according to the makers of the film.

The cinematography by Karthik Ghattamaneni, music composed by Bheems Cecerolio and editing by Prawin Pudi are adequate and render an enhancing cinematic experience. The movie is a production venture of Abhishek Agarwal and TG Vishwa Prasad, who bankrolled the film under the People Media Factory, and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners on a budget of Rs 19 Crore.