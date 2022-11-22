    For Quick Alerts
      Meet Cute Directed By Nani's Sister Deepthi Ganta Will Stream From November 25 on SonyLIV!

      Meet Cute is the upcoming Telugu antohology film written and directed by Deepthi Ganta. Deepthi is the sister of actor Nani and has a penchant for writing and direction. She made several short videos earlier, before venturing out as a mainstream director in the Tollywood.

      Meet Cute poster
      Meet Cute poster
      The movie is a collection of different short stories about human relationships that transcend through ages and genders. The movie is having a straight OTT release on SonyLIV. The film's trailer was also released recently, announcing the date of streaming as November 25.

      There are a couple of stories woven together into this anthology delving into topics such as love, trust, faith, anger, hope, fear, and happiness.

      Nani with Deepthi
      Nani with Deepthi
      Meet Cute stars Varsha Bollamma, Srividya, Ashwin Kumar, Akanksha Singh, Deekshit Shetty, Raj Chembolu, Ruhani Sharma, Sathyaraj, Alekhya Harika, Adah Sharma, Shiva Kandukuri, Sunaina, Sanchita Poonacha, and Govind Padmasoory among others in prominent roles.

      Nani During Meet Cute shoot
      Nani During Meet Cute shoot
      Coming to the film's crew, cinematography of Meet Cute was handled by Vasanth Kumar and Garry BH worked as the editor. Vijay Bulganin scored the film's background music. Avinash Kolla headed the Production Design. The movie was produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and presented by Nani under the Wall Poster Cinemas banner.

      Story first published: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 11:50 [IST]
