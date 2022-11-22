Meet Cute Directed By Nani's Sister Deepthi Ganta Will Stream From November 25 on SonyLIV!

Meet
Cute
is
the
upcoming
Telugu
antohology
film
written
and
directed
by
Deepthi
Ganta.
Deepthi
is
the
sister
of
actor
Nani
and
has
a
penchant
for
writing
and
direction.
She
made
several
short
videos
earlier,
before
venturing
out
as
a
mainstream
director
in
the
Tollywood.
Meet
Cute
poster
Photo
Credit:
Twitter
The
movie
is
a
collection
of
different
short
stories
about
human
relationships
that
transcend
through
ages
and
genders.
The
movie
is
having
a
straight
OTT
release
on
SonyLIV.
The
film's
trailer
was
also
released
recently,
announcing
the
date
of
streaming
as
November
25.
There
are
a
couple
of
stories
woven
together
into
this
anthology
delving
into
topics
such
as
love,
trust,
faith,
anger,
hope,
fear,
and
happiness.
Nani
with
Deepthi
Photo
Credit:
Instagram
Meet
Cute
stars
Varsha
Bollamma,
Srividya,
Ashwin
Kumar,
Akanksha
Singh,
Deekshit
Shetty,
Raj
Chembolu,
Ruhani
Sharma,
Sathyaraj,
Alekhya
Harika,
Adah
Sharma,
Shiva
Kandukuri,
Sunaina,
Sanchita
Poonacha,
and
Govind
Padmasoory
among
others
in
prominent
roles.
Nani
During
Meet
Cute
shoot
Photo
Credit:
Twitter
Coming
to
the
film's
crew,
cinematography
of
Meet
Cute
was
handled
by
Vasanth
Kumar
and
Garry
BH
worked
as
the
editor.
Vijay
Bulganin
scored
the
film's
background
music.
Avinash
Kolla
headed
the
Production
Design.
The
movie
was
produced
by
Prashanti
Tipirneni
and
presented
by
Nani
under
the
Wall
Poster
Cinemas
banner.