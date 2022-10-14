Mega 154: Chiranjeevi's next With Director Bobby, Waltair Veerayya Title Teaser To Be Out On Diwali!

The title teaser and first glimpse of Megastar Chiranjeevi's 154th film called Mega154 or Waltair Veerayya are going to be revealed on Diwali, announced the makers of the film, Mythri Movie Makers, on Twitter a while ago.

Written and directed by Bobby (KS Ravindra), the announcement was made about the title and the first glimpse release on the occasion of Diwali on the 24th of this month. The movie is aiming for a huge theatrical release on Sankranthi 2023. The dubbing schedule of the movie had begun with a pooja ceremony on October 14.

The movie title could be 'Waltair Veeraiah' as 'leaked' by the Megastar himself during an interview as part of Acharya movie promotions a few months ago. The veteran actor reportedly asked the director to elevate the scenes and sequences that enthrall the mass audience.

Music director for the film Devi Sri Prasad took to Twitter and congratulated director Bobby and said he completed the background score for the Diwali teaser.

"Congrats dear sir Ji. Your dream is becoming a reality. The Diwali teaser is exciting. Boss Chiranjeevi is on fire and I completed the background score for it," Devi Sri Prasad tweeted.

Director Bobby thanked Chiranjeevi on Twitter, on the occasion.

"Thank you so much sir jiiii. We are sure that you have taken up the teaser to next level with your work. Can't wait to show the first Glimpse of our Boss Chiranjeevi garu to the audience this Diwali," Bobby said.

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja who is also a fan of Megastar is part of Mega154, in a crucial role. Shruti Haasan is the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi in this film.