Megastar Chiranjeevi Asks Director Puri Jagannadh To Do A Film With Him; RGV Reacts In Positive!

The recent interaction between Megastar Chiranjeevi and star director Puri Jagannadh has been the talk of the town in Tollywood for numerous reasons. The duo recently worked together for GodFather, which is scoring decent numbers at the box office.

The most interesting point in their conversation through a video call as part of GodFather promotions is about Megastar asking Puri Jagannadh to do a movie with him. Puri and Chiranjeevi share a good relationship, and it was none other than Puri that Chiranjeevi trusted for launching Ram Charan with Chirutha.

Puri Jagannadh has openly expressed his desire to do a film with Chiranjeevi on several occasions. It is a known fact that he even prepared a script 'Auto Jaani' which was shelved before it could go into pre-production phase. Auto Jaani is named after one of the popular characters of Chiranjeevi. The same has come to the fore when Chiranjeevi asked Puri about the status of the 'Auto Jaani' script.

"Now, I will ask you this... What happened to my Auto Jaani? Is it still there or have you thrown it away?" Chiranjeevi asked Puri, during their video call.

Puri said that he put Auto Jaani aside since it became outdated and that he is writing a better one.

Chiranjeevi went on to ask Puri to give him a chance as he gave the latter a role in Godfather.

A more than amused Puri Jagannadh said that he would meet Chiranjeevi very soon and take the idea forward.

This has also caught the attention of the director and Puri's guru Ram Gopal Varma. In his usual style, RGV took to his Twitter account and wrote, "Wowwww this is a true amalgamation of two truly passion-filled film people So waiting for their collaboration." (sic)

Puri Jagannadh is known for unique portrayal of his heroes in a way that no one could imagine. Irrespective of the result of the film at the box office, heroes score full marks in his films for their performance and styling.

For Puri, who is still reeling under the failure of Liger, Chiranjeevi's invite could be seen as the real beginning of the second innings.