Megastar Chiranjeevi & Ram Charan To Gift A Swanky New Ride To Salman Khan For GodFather!

Megastar
Chiranjeevi
who
is
enjoying
the
success
of
'Godfather',
a
well-made
version
of
the
original
'Lucifer',
is
reportedly
planning
to
express
his
gratitude
towards
the
Bollywood
star
and
his
dear
friend
Salman
Khan
in
the
form
of
an
'expensive
gift'.
The
Bollywood
star
played
a
brief
yet
key
role
as
Masoom
Bhai
in
the
movie
alongside
Chiranjeevi,
and
helped
the
movie's
Hindi
version
reach
a
wider
audience.
Since
Salman
Khan
refused
to
accept
any
remuneration
out
of
respect
and
love
towards
Chiranjeevi,
the
latter
is
said
to
have
planned
a
surprise
along
with
his
son
Ram
Charan.
It
is
a
well-known
fact
that
Salman
Khan
and
Ram
Charan
share
a
brotherly
bond
and
are
good
family
friends.
According
to
reports
by
various
web
portals,
Chiranjeevi
and
Ram
Charan
are
all
set
to
gift
an
expensive
car
to
Salman
Khan
in
Mumbai.
It
is
worth
mentioning
here
that
Ram
Charan
is
one
of
the
producers
of
GodFather.
As
Salman
Khan
is
known
for
his
collection
of
exotic
and
expensive
cars,
all
eyes
are
on
the
make
of
the
car
which
would
supposedly
be
a
real
surprise
to
the
Bollywood
star.
Recently,
in
a
similar
show
of
gratitude
and
appreciation,
veteran
star
Kamal
Hasan
gifted
an
expensive
car
to
his
director
Lokesh
Kanagaraj
following
the
massive
hit
of
their
movie
Vikram.
Meanwhile,
Godfather
is
making
good
numbers
at
the
box
office
as
the
film
garnered
positive
talk.
The
movie
came
as
a
relief
to
Mega
fans
who
were
yearning
for
a
blockbuster
after
the
fiasco
of
Acharya,
starring
both
Chiranjeevi
and
his
Ram
Charan.