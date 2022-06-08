Megastar Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar With Director Meher Ramesh Shelved?

If rumour mills are to be believed, Bholaa Shankar, a remake of 2015 Ajith starrer Tamil film Vedalam, with Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead has been put back. A few entertainment websites have reported that the project was shelved and it is due to various unknown reasons. Meher Ramesh was supposedly making a comeback as a director with Bholaa Shankar.

The makers of Bholaa Shankar also released a first-look poster featuring the look of Chiranjeevi on Maha Shivaratri earlier this year. Keerthy Suresh was roped in to play the sister's role alongside Chiranjeevi in the remake which was originally played by Lakshmi Menon and Tamannaah was cast opposite Chiranjeevi, originally played by Shruti Haasan.

Bholaa Shankar also completed the shooting of its first schedule in and around Hyderabad. However, due to uncertain reasons, the shooting abruptly came to an end midway through its second schedule. None of the actors nor the movie unit confirmed the news that the project has been shelved.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi has come up with Koratala Siva's Acharya, which opened to negative talk. To add up, the movie also has Ram Charan in a cameo role. The timing of Acharya's release was so bad that on the other hand, Ram Charan was enjoying the glory that RRR brought him.

The movie Acharya left Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan highly disappointed. The megastar immediately left for a long vacation to the USA and returned a few days ago. Meanwhile, Koratala Siva is submerged in the financial settlement of Acharya.

An ensemble cast of Rao Ramesh, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravishankar are part of the project which has music by Sagar Mahati and cinematography by Dudley. The movie is produced by AK Entertainments by Ramabrahmam Sunkara.