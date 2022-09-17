Megastar Chiranjeevi's Godfather Might Not Release On October 5, Here's The Reason!

Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Godfather, a remake of Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie Lucifer, is slated for a grand release all over the world on October 5. The movie, which marks the 153rd outing of Chiranjeevi is directed by Mohan Raja. The original was helmed by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The makers of the film are doing everything in their power to ensure that the film releases on time for Dasara. However, given the present conditions, the film's post-production works require a good amount of time to complete.

Since Megastar Chiranjeevi's last outing Acharya became one of the biggest debacles in his career, Chiranjeevi is said to have been taking extra care to ensure that Godfather makes it up for the previous disaster. However, if the makers want to release it for Dasara, the pending works need to be wrapped up quickly, as the announced date is barely three weeks away.

The movie stars Nayanthara in a crucial role along with Salman Khan in a special cameo. Godfather is bankrolled by NVR Cinema, Super Good Films, and Konidela Productions. The makers have recently released a promo of the film's first single. If Godfather has to hit the screens on October 5, there has to be a great deal of promotional activity planned ahead of its release. With very less time in hand, it looks nearly impossible to complete the work on the film and carry out promotions simultaneously.

On the other hand, the decision of the Tollywood Producers Association to stall shootings for the entire month of August has come in as another blow to the films that were aimed for release from October to December 2022. Major rescheduling of call sheets, and postponements of release dates have happened. The makers of Godfather are yet to announce if there is any change in the release date of this Chiranjeevi-starrer.