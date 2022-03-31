Mishan Impossible Twitter Review: Here's How Audiences Reacted To Taapsee Pannu's Film

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu's comeback Tollywood film Mishan Impossible is making headlines for all the right reasons. The film released on Friday and opened to a highly positive response. Many have been appreciating the cinematic experience they witnessed in theatres.

A section of social media users have also been showering praises on the leading lady and of course the film's concept and storyline. Overall, the film has done complete justice to fans, who were patiently and eagerly waiting for the entertainer. As Mishan Impossible becomes the talk of the town, we take a look at Twitterati's reaction here.

In a nutshell, Mishan Impossible follows three young boys- Raghupati, Raghava and Raja Ram-who set out in search of a dreadful criminal. The film inspired by true events is written and directed by Swaroop RSJ. The supporting cast of the latest entertainer includes Harsh Roshan, Harsha Vardhan, Bhannu Prakash, Hareesh Peradi, Rishab Shetty, Viva Harsha, Suhas, Satyam Rajesh and Ravindra Vijay. Backed by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under Matinee Entertainment and PA Entertainments, the film's technical team includes cinematographer S Manikandan, editor Raviteja Girijala and music composer Mark K Robin.

Recently, the film was in the news after Megastar Chiranjeevi attended its pre-release event. During the event, the actor had even praised Taapsee and the child artists revealing that he has watched the comedy thriller. "I recently watched Mishan Impossible. It is a fabulous film. Along with Taapsee, the three kids have done a great job in the film. Mishan Impossible is not a small film. Though it has kids playing crucial roles, it's a film meant for all age groups", he said.