Modern Love Hyderabad: Suhasini Maniratnam Says ‘I Think It Has Got A Universal Connection With People’

A franchise that has time and again tasted success with interesting stories revolving around the theme of love is Modern Love. The recently Telugu chapter of the international Amazon Original too has found a special place in audiences' hearts. Modern Love Hyderabad features 6 episodes studded with a stellar star cast.

One of the stories that is being loved by viewers is 'Why did she leave me there...?', directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and stars Suhasini Maniratnam and Naresh Agastya. Reacting to the appreciation being showered on the series, Suhasini Maniratnam who essays the role of a grandmother in an episode, said, "Modern Love Hyderabad is getting a lot of appreciation and is receiving compliments from people around all over India. Even people living abroad have seen it. I think it has got a universal connection with people. It is endearing to listen to people and unanimously people are calling me and they are being so emotional with the story that I have done. Most of my age group friends have liked 'Why did she leave me there...?' and 'My Unlikely Dream Pandemic Partner' story featuring Revathy and Nithya Menon. It's wonderful. I have only had this kind of reaction with superhit films that have had theatrical releases. I am seeing this amazing reaction and a positive reaction for something that is an Amazon Original on an OTT platform."

While adding her own perception of the series, the actress said, "I have three kinds of reaction to Modern Love. I have watched both seasons of Modern Love. It was based in New York and was very regional. Unless you have lived in New York, I might not understand the reactions. So, when I was approached for the Telegu version, I was taken aback thinking how will those essays which are published in the USA will suit our tradition, ethnic background, that was a question as an audience."

It is a profound vision of the director to see Suhasini in the role of a Grandmother, which indeed came as a surprise to the actress too. "I had never thought that I will be part of Modern Love. And when Nagesh called me, I was surprised that he wanted me to act. I had met him once before as a jury member at film festivals. I never thought he would look at me as an actor at all. We conversed more as writers and filmmakers only. It was going to be a breezy perky romantic story because that was my original idea. Even though I am not a big fan of love stories, I like something deep. I was expecting a light romantic story but when you told me that story, I was taken aback. I accepted the role. I was doing that role. I was preparing for the role. Not really looking at how people will receive the role. Now post release I am taken aback by the reaction. When you do good work, you don't expect anything good out of it. I wanted to be honest and sincere about the story that was given. It was an honest attempt to fulfill the duty. It's a phenomenal reaction that we are getting. Things like these happen rarely in life. We need to enjoy this moment. That's what I feel". She added.

Amazon Original Modern Love Hyderabad is produced by Elahe Hiptoola with Nagesh Kukunoor as the showrunner and the episodes are directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Bahudhanam. The series is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.