Mom-To-Be Kajal Aggarwal On Dealing With Body-Shaming Messages & Memes: We Don't Need To Be Made Uncomfortable

On Wednesday (February 9), Kajal Aggarwal, who is expecting her first child with husband Gautam Kitchlu, took to her Instagram handle to share a set of ravishing pictures of herself. Along with those, she shared a long note on how she has been dealing with body-shaming messages and memes that are being sent to her online.

Asserting that people should learn to be kind, Kajal wrote, "I've been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my workplace. Additionally, certain comments/ body-shaming messages/ memes don't really help :) let's learn to be kind and if that's too hard, maybe, just live and let live!"

She also expressed her thoughts for all those who are also going through likewise situations.

Sharing what emotional and physical changes women go through during their pregnancy, she added, "During pregnancy, our bodies go through several changes, including weight gain!! Hormonal changes cause our stomach and breasts to get larger as the baby grows and our body prepares for nursing. Some might develop stretch marks where our body gets larger. Sometimes our skin will break out with acne. We may also be much more tired than usual and have mood swings more often. A negative mood may make us more likely to have unhealthy or negative thoughts about our bodies."

Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan Starrer Acharya To Release On April 29

Acharya Release: Ram Charan-Chiranjeevi's Film To Get Postponed Yet Again?

Kajal further enunciated that it is okay even if one can never completely return to the way they looked before pregnancy. Calling the process a natural one, she stressed that pregnant women don't need to fit in a stereotype or need to be made uncomfortable or pressurized during the most beautiful phase of their lives. She concluded the post adding, "We must remember that the whole process of birthing a little infant, is a celebration that we are privileged to experience.. Below are some points that I regularly practice that help me cope with my undefined feelings. Hope this post helps those in this wonderful phase, along with me. Sending you all my love."

On January 1, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.

Workwise, Kajal has Acharya, Hey Sinamika, Ghosty and Karungaapiyam in the pipeline.