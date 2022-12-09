Mukhachitram Twitter Review: Everything You Need To Know About Vishwak Sen Starrer Drama!

Mukhachitram
is
a
romantic
thriller
movie
directed
by
Gangadhar.
The
movie
is
written
and
produced
by
National
Award
Winning
director
Sandeep
Raj.
The
movie
starring
Vikas
Vasishta
and
Priya
Vadlamani
as
the
lead
pair
hit
the
screens
on
December
9
to
a
lukewarm
response.
Given
the
film's
trailer,
the
movie
is
a
triangular
love
story
with
elements
of
suspense
and
thrill.
Rajesh
is
a
plastic
surgeon,
and
he
narrates
how
two
accidents
involving
the
two
important
people
in
his
life,
have
changed
his
life.
He
loves
a
girl
named
Maya
and
then
marries
another
by
name
Mahathi.
They
both
get
involved
in
an
accident
leading
to
Mahathi's
death
and
Maya's
face
deformity.
Later,
Maya,
who
gets
Mahathi's
face
features,
slaps
a
case
on
Rajesh
on
Mahathi's
name.
To
unwrap
the
mystery,
one
has
to
watch
the
film
on
the
big
screen.
Vishwak
Sen
is
playing
a
key
role
in
the
film
as
a
Lawyer.
A
few
enthusiastic
film
goers,
who
watch
all
kinds
of
movies
have
watched
this
Mukhachitram
too,
and
have
put
out
their
opinions
on
the
film
through
tweets
and
posts.
They
have
shared
their
one
or
two
lines
about
Mukhachitram
on
Twitter
handles
and
take
a
look
at
them
here:
.
.
Mukhachitram
stars
Chaitanya
Rao
Madadi,
Ayesha
Khan,
Sunil,
and
Ravishankar
in
crucial
roles.
The
movie's
background
score
and
music
was
composed
by
Kaala
Bhairava,
and
cinematography
was
handled
by
Sreenivas
Bejugam.
Kodati
Pavan
Kalyan
edited
the
film.