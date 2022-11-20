NTR 30: Music Sessions Underway For Jr NTR- Koratala Siva's Next; Anirudh Ravichander Tweets!

Tarak AKA Jr NTR's upcoming film NTR 30, under the direction of Koratala Siva, is finally going forward. The movie was supposed to kick start its filming in September this year but due to uncertainty over the script and story, it was rumoured that the actor asked Koratala to re-work it.

Meanwhile, due to several postponements, many assumed that the film was shelved. However, the makers immediately jumped into damage control mode and announced there would be an update on NTR 30 very soon.

Accordingly, the music sessions of the film have just begun. The director and musician Anirudh Ravichander have started discussing the film's music. The duo is keen on coming up with foot-tapping numbers for Tarak's film given that he is an exceptional dancer, one of the bests in Tollywood.

On November 20, posting a picture on his Twitter handle, Anirudh wrote, "#NTR30 This is going to be special." He tagged the actor Jr NTR, director Koratala Siva, one of the producers, and Tarak's half-brother Nandamuri Kalyanram along with the picture.

Anirudh with Koratala Photo Credit: Twitter

In the picture, director Koratala Siva can be seen discussing with Anirudh. They both looked chilled out sitting on a comfortable sofa with the backdrop of a wall full of several awards that Anirudh received for his filmography.

Makers of the film, NTR Arts also took to their Twitter handle to announce the same. Take a look at the Tweet here:

NTR 30 is going to be a remarkable action entertainer in Jr NTR's career, hope the fans of the actor. The movie will be bankrolled by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts. The details of the other cast and crew are yet to be announced.