Naane Varuvean First Review: Dhanush Steals The Show As Usual In This Thriller With Selvaraghavan!

After scoring a success with Thiruchitrambalam, actor Dhanush is back again at the screens with his latest outing Naane Varuvean, under the direction of his brother Selvaraghavan. The movie is a psychological action thriller in which Dhanush will portray a double role. The movie marks the fourth collaboration between the brothers as actor and director.

Naane Varuvean trailer was released recently, and fans were sent into a tizzy following the actor's performance and looks. The movie has generated a decent pre-release buzz ahead of its theatrical release on September 29. Dhanush made the year 2022 a remarkable one in his acting career. He had several releases including an international one, and most of them went on to become a commercial and / or critical success.

Umair Sandhu, who claims to be a member of the Overseas Censor Board and a self-claimed film critic took to his Twitter account handle and wrote, "Done with #NaaneVaruvean Censor Screening & Speechless about #Dhanush Performance ! 2022 belongs to him," with a fire emoji.

He put out one more tweet earlier saying, "Watching #NaaneVaruvean at Censor Board! First Half Done #Dhanush Show all the way!"

Naane Varuvean is directed by Selvaraghavan and written by Dhanush. The movie stars them both along with Indhuja Ravichandran, Elli AvrRam, Yogi Babu, Prabhu, Shelly Kishore, and Saravana Subbiah among others in some key roles. Naane Varuvean music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The movie's cinematography was handled by Om Prakash and edited by Bhuvan Srinivasan. The movie is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu under V Creations banner.