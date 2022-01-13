Naga Chaitanya Finally Opens Up On Divorce With Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Says 'If She Is Happy I Am Happy'

Naga Chaitanya, who is gearing up for the release of his most awaited film Bangarraju, finally opened up on his separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu during a recent interaction with Indian Express. On being asked how he overcame the tough times in his personal life in recent times, he expressed that the decision was made for the good of both parties. Calling the divorce the best decision, he said, "It was a decision made for the good of both of us. If she (Samantha) is happy, I am happy. That was the best decision in that situation." (quotes taken from Indian Express).

In the interview, he also talked about the ongoing ticket pricing issue in Andhra Pradesh. He revealed that the budget planning of the film was done after considering the changing rates, also adding that one needs to adapt to the changing situations. He was quoted as saying, "Around April, the government (of AP) issued the government order on ticket prices, and we started our film's shoot in August. We did the budget planning for the movie according to the changed rates, We have to move forward by adapting to the changing situations. So, if something changes in the ticket rates, it will be a bonus for the film."

Well, further he spoke about Bangarraju and his lover boy avatar in it, as he shared that the first half of the film will have him and Krithi Shetty playing frenemies, whose relationship turns into love in the second half.

Bangarraju also featuring Naga Chaitanya's father and Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, will hit the theatres on January 14, coinciding with the Sankranti festival.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya's other upcoming films include Laal Singh Chaddha and Thank You.